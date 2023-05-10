BILLINGS, Mont. - As the academic school year for most colleges comes to a close, one issue on the minds of professors and faculty is the use of artificial intelligence technology for school assignments.

"It's not going away anytime soon," said Sam Boerboom, a Media Literacy Professor at Montana State University Billings.

Boerboom said the use of AI software does not prepare students as they learn to navigate the workforce after they graduate.

"Authentic storytelling skills, team building, public communication, argument, those are the skills you can't fake," said Boerboom.

"If they think AI is the only thing they have to learn, they need to learn these classic skills. AI is merely a tool to help them do that."

Boerboom said professors are looking into lesson plans for the next school semester, and may decide to have more lesson plans that focus on class discussions and group activities in response to the use of AI from students.