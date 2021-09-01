BILLINGS — MSU Billings has postponed the 2021 Powwow scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18 on Cisel Field along with the Alumni breakfast.

According to a release, the decision was made to ensure the health and well-being of the community, especially those most vulnerable.

“We are disappointed that the Powwow will not happen again this year, however, the health and safety of our campus, community and Native American communities are top priority,” MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said. “We hope the climate will allow us to host our Powwow next spring so we can continue this long-standing and wonderful tradition on campus.”

A date for the 2022 Powwow and Alumni breakfast will be announced in the near future.