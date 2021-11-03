BILLINGS — After conducting the 34th annual Mountain States Poll, MSU Billings political science students found Montanans were divided along political lines with two exceptions: disapproval of Congress and America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The poll ran from Oct. 11-22 and students made approximately 6,000 phone calls, receiving 204 valid responses through random digit dialing based on phone numbers provided by Scientific Telephone Samples.

According to a release, a majority of respondents disapproved of President Joe Biden, with only 27% approving of his job performance.

The poll showed an even higher disapproval rate on the president’s handling of the withdrawal of armed forces in Afghanistan, which was completed at the end of August this year. A total of 71% of Montanans polled disapproved of the president’s handling of the evacuation.

About a third of Democrats approved of the withdrawal. According to the poll, that was not nearly as many who said they approved of Biden’s overall performance. Roughly 40% of Democrats neither approved nor disapproved of the withdrawal.

On the resettlement of Afghan refugees in America, 41% of Montanans said they approved.

Keeping on trend with recent national polls, only 5% of Montanans approve of Congress.

On the topic of COVID-19, approval of mandating the vaccine fell on party lines, with Democrats more likely to approve of the mandate (29%) and Republicans more likely to disapprove (65%). However, a large proportion of those who identified as Independent voters disapprove of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate as well.

Approximately 68% of Republican and Democratic Montanans felt the state's gun laws were about right. But 10% thought gun laws were too strict, and 19% thought they were not strict enough.

Political Science Lecturer and Director of the Mountain States Poll, Hope Dewell-Gentry, says, “All of my students in the Media, Public Opinion and Polling class deserve to be acknowledged for their amazing work in designing polling questions and conducting phone interviews.”

She also notes that this project is a great collaboration between the College of Business and the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, since they utilized the College of Businesses' market research lab for the project and consulted with faculty.

Funding was provided for the Poll by MSUB’s College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences and the Department of Social Sciences and Cultural Studies.

For more information on this edition and past editions of the Mountain States Poll, you can visit the Mountain States Poll website.