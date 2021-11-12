BILLINGS, Mont. - University police are investigating a burglary at the Montana State University Billings campus that reportedly occurred sometime between Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

In a release, MSUB Police said someone got into the student union building on campus, stole items from and vandalized multiple offices.

The incident happened sometime between 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to 4:20 a.m. Thursday.

MSUB Police are suggesting the following safety tips to prevent property crimes:

Lock all windows, doors and other access points

Lock residence hall dorm room doors, even if leaving for a couple minutes

Take pictures of, mark and document serial numbers of electronics and other valuables.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the MSUB Police at 406-657-2147.