BILLINGS, Mont. - University police are investigating a burglary at the Montana State University Billings campus that reportedly occurred sometime between Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
In a release, MSUB Police said someone got into the student union building on campus, stole items from and vandalized multiple offices.
The incident happened sometime between 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to 4:20 a.m. Thursday.
MSUB Police are suggesting the following safety tips to prevent property crimes:
- Lock all windows, doors and other access points
- Lock residence hall dorm room doors, even if leaving for a couple minutes
- Take pictures of, mark and document serial numbers of electronics and other valuables.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the MSUB Police at 406-657-2147.