BILLINGS, Mont. - University police are investigating a burglary at the Montana State University Billings campus that reportedly occurred sometime between Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

In a release, MSUB Police said someone got into the student union building on campus, stole items from and vandalized multiple offices.

The incident happened sometime between 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to 4:20 a.m. Thursday.

MSUB Police are suggesting the following safety tips to prevent property crimes:

  • Lock all windows, doors and other access points
  • Lock residence hall dorm room doors, even if leaving for a couple minutes
  • Take pictures of, mark and document serial numbers of electronics and other valuables.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the MSUB Police at 406-657-2147.  

