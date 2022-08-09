BILLINGS, MT- Montana State University Billings had a lockdown this morning after someone came to Billings Police Department with worry of a potential gunman on campus.

"I issued a lockdown this morning when we got word," said Brandon Gatlin, Chief of MSUB Police.

"We did a full sweep of the entire university and didn't find any threat."

Gatlin said that BPD helped with the lockdown, and redirected anybody that was unaware of what was going on when arriving to campus and telling them to stay safe.

"We saw very few people out and about today that did not know what was going on," Gatlin said.

"Anybody in a lockdown situation should stay safe, remain calm, and not bring attention to themselves."

The lockdown began this morning, and was lifted in the early afternoon.