MSUB orientation goes virtual

KULR (Billings)- Schools at all levels are rapidly adjusting, and finding innovative ways to provide students with the best opportunities available, COVID permitting.

Montana State University Billings is going virtual, and we're not talking online classes.

We are, however, talking online orientation.

This summer marks the beginning of college-life for many students welcoming them to campus online. These orientations will be held virtually, for the safety and protection of everyone.

Previously, orientation was a two-day, overnight experience. Now, it's a week-long virtual experience with interactive events and sessions where they engage with both academics and student life.

"I'm just really proud of the fact that our faculty and staff banded together so quickly to make sure all of our platforms that we are using are the best that we can have for our students. So just really trying to give them all the information and set them up to be successful this fall despite everything that's happening," says Kristin Peterman, Director of New Student Services.

The platform used for virtual orientation is an extension of MSUB's website. It allows for continual addition of content and videos throughout the summer.