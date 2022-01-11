MSUB opens Center for Teaching and Learning

The following is a press release from Montana State University Billings:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings will celebrate the grand opening of its new Center for Teaching and Learning on January 21, 2022. The Center was granted final approval by the Montana Board of Regents during its November meeting.

The new Center is led by faculty and will provide support for the full spectrum of faculty professional development, including pedagogical innovation, curriculum design, assessment efforts, instructional design, and onboarding for new faculty. In addition to supporting faculty success, the Center will play a key role in student success initiatives, in particular MSUB’s retention and graduation initiative, and will offer programming related to inclusive, equity-minded, and growth mindset pedagogy, faculty early alerts, and data-informed strategies to support student learning.

With strong support from Chancellor Hicswa, Vice Provost and professor of communication Sue Balter-Reitz, Ph.D., initiated the development of MSUB’s Center for Teaching and Learning while she served as interim provost last spring. She recognized the importance of an all-inclusive teaching and learning center for faculty professional development. “Investing in faculty development is crucial for student success, in addition to faculty achievement,” said Balter-Reitz.

The Center builds on MSUB’s strength in innovative distance education and will integrate the existing office of e-Learning into a more expansive support center for faculty. Tyr Hawkaluk will serve as managing director of the Center. Hawkaluk brings years of instructional design experience to his new position. Incorporating eLearning into the CTL broadens the scope of support for faculty including topics such as technology support and training, workshops on new pedagogical approaches, new instructional modalities such as HyFlex that reach more students, better assessment tools, navigating the complexities of classroom discussions, and more.

The inaugural faculty co-directors for the CTL are Heather Thompson-Bahm, Ph.D., department Chair of Business, Construction and Energy Technology at City College, and Joy Honea, Ph.D., professor of sociology. Both bring a significant amount of experience and passion to their leadership role. “The faculty model of the CTL is what makes it so special because it’s pure development,” says Honea. She adds that workshops will be available in-person, online, and recorded, to ensure all faculty can take full advantage of the available offerings. “We are modeling the HyFlex design in all we do, especially since we are at the forefront of this technology, and the more we do it the better we become.”

Thomson-Bahm notes that one of the goals of the Center is to improve the pedagogy in the community of campus learning. “The Center will improve our student experience through establishing quality resources for our new and experienced faculty and foster a culture of learning within our institution. Workshops and trainings will also address faculty well-being and resiliency, and in turn will provide a stronger support base for students.” Thompson-Bahm further notes that they are trying to make the Center a comfortable and welcoming area for faculty to meet other faculty and share ideas.

“Faculty success and student success go hand in hand, and I am so very excited about all the ways in which the Center for Teaching and Learning will unify and align our faculty success and student success initiatives,” says MSUB Provost Sep Eskandari.

The Center for Teaching and Learning will provide services to faculty from two locations: College of Education 328 on the university campus and B001 in the Tech Building at City College. The January 21 celebration will take place at 9 a.m. on the university campus and at 1 p.m. at City College.