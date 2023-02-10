BILLINGS, Mt: Montana State University Billings (MUSB) is offering equine-assisted services for its students as an additional resource for counseling at no extra cost.

According to the 2021 health assessment by the American College Health Association, students reported that anxiety, depression, and stress negatively impacted their academic performance in the last 12 months.

In fact, new research from Columbia University shows that equine therapy significantly reduces symptoms of PTSD and depression within just three months of treatment.

MSUB has partnered with Riverstone Health Department to provide equine-assisted services at Horses Spirits Healing for students who meet a certain criterion evaluated by mental health counselors at the university.

"We assess for depression levels as well as anxiety levels, and thoughts of suicide, those kinds of things and so, we do that the beginning and the end to see if there has been any progress made,” said Kelsey Osmond, one of the mental health counselors at the university, while describing how she assesses students prior and post equine therapy.

Ace Sibert, a freshman at MSUB, said that equine therapy has opened her eyes to endless ways to combat mental health issues.

"One of my big questions was like how this is really going to help benefit me when this is an issue that is very personal. It really showed me that no matter how personal the issue or what is going on in your life, you can still have a different outlet to be able to combat them," added Sibert.

