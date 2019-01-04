2019 is already bringing some new opportunities to diversify your learning portfolio. Montana State University- Billings is offering two new courses for the spring semester of 2019.

One of these courses includes Chinese culture and language. Juan Zhao, a visiting scholar from China will lead the class. This specific course will run from January 15th to April 30th and cost $129.

The other new course offered this spring is about the Heart Mountain Relocation Center. Geared toward anyone who has an interest in history, this course will explore the cultural context and geography of the location.

Kevin Nemeth, Director of Extended Campus at MSUB said these courses should draw interest from both the public and student body.

"...anytime you have an opportunity to put out a course that people can participate in and learn about new cultures or maybe some historical events they haven't had a chance to learn about in the past. We think that's a great thing and it's great for our faculty to be able to participate," said Nemeth.

Additionally, the course on the Heart Mountain Relocation Center includes a field trip to Heart Mountain in March. Anyone with a passion for culture and diversity is encouraged to enroll in these new courses.