ANCHORAGE, Alaka - The Montana State Billings men's basketball game against Alaska Anchorage in Ancorage, Alaska is being postponed due to vast weather-related flight cancelations in the Pacific Northwest.

The rescheduled date has not been announced.

The MSUB's men's basketball will continue at home against Western Oregon Thursday, Jan. 6 at 5:15 p.m. Livestreaming of this game will be available on the men's basketball schedule page at msubsports.com.