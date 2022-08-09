MSUB lockdown lifted, no threat found on campus

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 12:28 P.M.
Montana State University Billings has lifted the lockdown on campus after police did not locate a threat.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the cases is considered unfounded.
MSUB reopened campus.
Update. MSUB Campus was locked down and searched pursuant to the report. Not threat was located on the campus. The case is considered Unfounded. The campus is open— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) August 9, 2022
Sgt Chaney
UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 11:35 A.M.
Sgt. Matt Chaney with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now the report is from a third party--the alert is precautionary.
He said MSUB is doing a sweep of campus.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings said they received numerous reports of a potential gunman heading to campus Tuesday.
MSUB said in a release the entire campus is in lockdown at this time--departments and campus buildings are asked to lock their doors.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call MSUB Police at 406-657-2222 or 9-1-1.
MSUB Police are investigating the situation.
MSUB said they will provide more information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.