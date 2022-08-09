MSUB lockdown lifted, no threat found on campus

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 12:28 P.M.

Montana State University Billings has lifted the lockdown on campus after police did not locate a threat.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the cases is considered unfounded.

MSUB reopened campus.

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 11:35 A.M.

Sgt. Matt Chaney with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now the report is from a third party--the alert is precautionary.

He said MSUB is doing a sweep of campus.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings said they received numerous reports of a potential gunman heading to campus Tuesday.

MSUB said in a release the entire campus is in lockdown at this time--departments and campus buildings are asked to lock their doors.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call MSUB Police at 406-657-2222 or 9-1-1.

MSUB Police are investigating the situation.

MSUB said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.