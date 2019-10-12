MSUB hosts 10th annual Girls-n-Science event

MSU-Billings hosts it's 10th annual Girls-n-Science event today at the Alterowitz Gym.

Girls-in-Science promotes young girls to explores many science, technology, engineering and math activities.

This year features dozens of interactive booths in hopes of providing event-goers with one-on-one contact with important role models.

Girls-in-Science chair and MSU-Billings faculty member Michele McMullen says she is proud this event has hit 10 years. They hope to keep the momentum,, and the excitement, for years to come.