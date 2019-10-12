MSUB hosts 10th annual Girls-n-Science event

MSU-Billings hosts it's 10th annual Girls-n-Science event today at the Alterowitz Gym. 

Girls-in-Science promotes young girls to explores many science, technology, engineering and math activities.

This year features dozens of interactive booths in hopes of providing event-goers with one-on-one contact with important role models.

Girls-in-Science chair and MSU-Billings faculty member Michele McMullen says she is proud this event has hit 10 years. They hope to keep the momentum,, and the excitement, for years to come. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you