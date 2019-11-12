MSUB hosts sweat lodge dedication and blessing ceremony

BILLINGS, Mont. -- MSUB will be the first and only college campus in Montana to build a sweat lodge for its students.

Walter Runs Above, Program Coordinator at the Native American Achievement Center, says sweat lodges are sacred places used for prayer, healing, and socializing. He says every tribe has different rules and practices.

A dedication and blessing ceremony started on November 12, 2019 with messages from MSUB Chancellor Dan Edelman and Bighorn County Commissioner Sidney Fitzpatrick. Runs Above says the sweat lodge will be built for everyone to grow spiritually and educationally while on campus.

"It's like going to church," he says "When you go to somebody's church and you sit down and you pray. With our sweat lodge, it's more just sitting and praying and socializing and enjoying each other's company, along with the creator and mother Earth, so you know. The practice of it is just that you come with good intentions and with a good heart."

Runs Above says the NAAC will host most sweats on Wednesday nights for those who would like to participate.