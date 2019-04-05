MSUB hosts 51st Powwow

The MSUB Powwow allows everyone an opportunity to participate in Native American traditions, activities and the culture all while having fun.

The event also attracts former students who want to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women.

"I graduated from MSU Billings in 2016. I'm glad to be here because I graduated here, this is my first time dancing so it's good to be back," said one former student. "My boyfriend and his family had a daughter who was missing and they found her, so it's good to bring awareness. "You know they found her a month later, but people need to be aware about Native Americans and that we matter and we're still here."

This is a two day event with various festivities and new this year is the MSUB Powwow basketball tournament which is being held to honor the MMIW.

MSUB Foundation President Bill Kennedy said MSUB is honored host this long lasting tradition.

"This university opens its arms to the different tribal members and brings them here to help and 51 years later we're still going strong," said Kennedy. "I think people are able to come together from all over the state and meet and being able to share some laughs and enjoy a great powwow but were just happy to host them all right here at MSUB."