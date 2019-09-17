MSUB hosts MPSEOC College Fair

BILLINGS, Mont. -- About 1500 local high school seniors attended a college fair this morning at Montana State University Billings. Montana Post-Secondary Education Opportunity Council hosts the event every year. Their goal is to promote post-secondary opportunities in Montana and across the U.S.

The college fair started at 8:30 a.m. and lasted for three hours. Kristin Peterman, Director of New Student Services says there were over 70 tables present.

"What we're hoping they get out of it is just some information about how valuable their education can be post high school so there's opportunities for everyone," says Peterman, "we got military here, we have two year associates degrees, technical degrees, higher education as a standard collegiate bachelors degree. We just really want them to get the opportunities to see themselves continuing their education after high school."

High School seniors Delaney Oblander and Phoenix Riek say they learned a lot at the college fair.

"I talked to the colleges I've been thinking about and they really helped me and inspired me more to continue my education," says Oblander.

According to the MPSEOC, Billings is one of the largest college fairs on their circuit.