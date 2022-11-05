Montana State University-Billings is hoping to give indigenous students an opportunity to learn how to craft feather fans through a workshop.

The workshop is hosted by the Native American Heritage Achievement Center at MSUB and is taught by an artist from the Apsáalooke Nation.

With help from The House of Welcome Cultural Arts Center, the class was brought to campus due to tribe leaders seeing less and less people crafting the fans, despite the high demand for their use.

The class taught students how to put together the feather fans, through tying and intricate floral work. It also explained how to clean and upkeep the fans.

The artist teaching, Cyle Old Elk, said that the fans have a deeper meaning besides their beautiful details. " They're our tools, our spiritual tools and part of our culture. Our cultural tools, that's what they are. They are meant to be used in our ceremonials. And then when we have them, when we are teaching."

He also explained to the students how making the fans can be an opportunity for them, "I told them it's a form of mediation for me it's a form of prayer. We put into prayer whose using these, who's going to use these feathers, the purpose that they are going to use these feathers for. "

Feather fans are used for Native church gatherings ceremonies, Pow Wows and dancing.

Old Elk hopes through this class more people will learn the art of tying and be able to pass not only the lessons down, but also the fans themselves.

Helping keep this pivotal cultural aspect alive for future generations to come.