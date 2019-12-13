MSUB hosts Fall ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

BILLINGS, Mont. -- MSUB hosted its ROTC Commissioning Ceremony on Friday for its graduating cadets. The program honored one Yellowjacket in particular -- Haylie Samsel -- who will be a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army National Guard.

The ceremony began with the national anthem followed by a number of congressional speakers. MSUB Chancellor Dr. Dan Edelman also spoke about his time serving in the military. Samsel was sweared in by John Kenneway with the Administration of Oath of Office, and Samsel's mother and sister participated in the pinning ceremony.

The program concluded with the Silver Dollar Tradition where Samsel gave her first official Army salute.