The initiative was started by Jean Hailes foundation in Australia and spotlights women across the globe, who are achieving extraordinary things in the name of adventure.

Lynne Fitzgerald, an associate professor of Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program at MSUB said that after multiple failed attempts to host this film tour for the last two years, she is really excited to present it this year to uplift the next generation of women.

"Women do extraordinary things in the outdoors but they don't always get the front page and they don't always get recognized and so this is just a celebration of those women and young girls that are following their passion which then inspires others. So, that's what we are looking forward to—to share such stories plus inspire others," added Fitzgerald.