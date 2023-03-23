BILLINGS, Mt: Montana State University Billings’ (MSUB) hosted their 6th Annual Jacket Giving Day on Thursday, giving donors the opportunity to contribute to a variety of programs and projects that enhance students’ learning experience.

Started in 2018, Jacket Giving Day is a crowd funding initiative aimed at supporting MSUB’s college program expansion, equipment and technology upgrade and offer different scholarships to students in an effort to make college education more affordable.

Since its initiation, the campaign has successfully raised over $250,000funds, directly impacting students and staff at MSUB.

Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said that the funds university has received from Jacket Giving Day over the years has helped many students to successfully complete their college education.

“We have a student she spoke at our graduation ceremony last year. She was home schooled and dropped out of high school and she didn’t know if she would ever go to college. Because of the scholarships that the MSUB foundation offered her, she was able to graduate not just with one degree but two degrees. So, we are amazed at what our graduates can do with just a little bit more scholarship funding,” added Chancellor Hicswa.

The focus of this year’s Jacket Giving Day is on three major categories: areas of critical needs, academic centers & institutes, and Yellowjacket athletics with over 28 projects

Dr. Kurt Toenjes, Dean of the College of Health Professions and Science at MSUB, said that the initiative is tremendously helping the university to get an outdoor learning space, one of the twenty-eight projects aimed for this year.

“Our Department of Biological and Physical Sciences has classes in plant diversity, in botany and the students in those classes will come out and learn about Montana plants in their environment here and then they can also do field trip. Today, we have raised over $30,000 so far,” explained Dr. Toenjes.

For 2023 Jacket Giving Day, MSUB has decided to do a countdown of 1,927 minutes (about 1 and a half days) of online fundraising, scheduled to end tomorrow at 5 pm, in honor of the institution’s founding date.