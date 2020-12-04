The following is a press release released by MSUB:

Update: Dec. 4 at 2:40 p.m.

The water is turned back on in McMullen Hall, P.E. Building, Cisel Hall, Rimrock Hall, and the Student Union Building. DO NOT drink the water until further notice, but the water is safe for restroom, shower, and hand washing use. The concrete to fill the ditch outside McMullen Hall will be poured early-to-mid next week.

Employees who work in these buildings should return to their normal in-office/rotating work schedules starting Monday, Dec. 7.

To report any water leaks please call: 657-2147