BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings purchased a $10,000 Nanopore Sequencer to better understand the genetic makeup of local plants.

"The sequencer is going to allow us to really start exploring a lot of different diversity here," MSUB professor Dr. Jason Comer said.

Dr. Comer said they got the Nanopore Sequencer in June. So far, they've collected over 100 plants for study from Dover Park in Billings.

"We go out," he said. "We collect anything that's in flower, fruit, so that we can go back and identify it. With plants, flowers and fruit are key to getting a proper identification."

Dr. Comer said the sequencer will help them better understand bindweed, and possibly come up with solutions to better control it.

"The hope is maybe down the road, we can actually do some really targeted herbicides to just attack the bindweed," he said. "And leave everything else alone."

He also said the sequencer will help with a long-term study to see how local plants are affected by climate change.

"Just on the other side of the new bridge that's being constructed, the Yellowstone River Parks Association purchased that farmland," he said. "What I'm interested in, is seeing how that land is going to recover under the climate change. Seeing how native plants respond can help give us some indication about croplands. What are we going to be seeing with other plants"

One of the biggest benefits though, Dr. Comer said, will be for students.

"I'm really excited," he said. "It's been a long time coming. As excited as I am about using it, I'm really excited about the implications for students. One of the classes we teach at MSU is Bioinformatics This will be the first year that students will generate their own data to analyze."