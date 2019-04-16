MSUB gears up for Cans Around McMullen food drive

MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings will be encircling McMullen Hall with non-perishable food in its fifth annual Cans Around McMullen food drive on Tuesday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year, the items collected will be donated to the Yellowjacket Emergency Pantry and Family Service, Inc., of Billings.

The yearly drive addresses food insecurity on campus and in the Billings community. This food drive is a spirited competition between University departments. Last year, Housing and Residential Life won the traveling trophy and bragging rights for making the most donations. This was an upset, as Facilities Services had been the winner for the two years prior.

Community members and University departments can bring their food items to the lawn between the Student Union Building (SUB) and McMullen Hall, where the Center for Engagement will have a table set up. If the weather does not cooperate, the drop-off location will be at the SUB Atrium.

City College collected donations during the week of April 8, which will be added to the donations encircling McMullen Hall during the event.