MSUB commemorates MLK Day in virtual ceremony

BILLINGS - Montana State University Billings commemorated the 35th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday in a virtual ceremony Monday.

Dr. King was a minister and activist who eventually became the face of the civil rights movement. He led the Montgomery bus boycotts, which ultimately led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision to outlaw segregation.

King advocated for non-violent protests, and is famously remembered for his 'I Have a Dream' speech he delivered in 1963 in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Stefani Hicswa, Chancellor of MSUB said, "When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement brought about those fundamental changes to our country, it really made a difference. It concerns me though, even though we have seen so many positive changes since then, that issues with systemic racism still persist in our society today."

Several other local and state leaders commemorated MLK Day in MSUB's virtual ceremony, including Billings Mayor Bill Cole, Senator Steve Daines and Senator Jon Tester.