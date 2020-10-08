BILLINGS, Mont. - The Auto Body Program at MSUB City College received a paint simulator, which helps students practice painting various auto body parts.

Auto Body Repair instructor Steven Wodrich says Paint Sim, the company that provided the school with the simulator, matched the donations received through Jacket Giving Day. The auto body repair class at City College is the only auto body program in the state and now with the new paint simulator, it adds another element for Steve to use to help recruit students to his program.

"This is really nice because we can take it to a school, its about the size of a suitcase. It takes five to ten minutes to get ready to go and they can be spraying paint without actually needing a booth or paint or anything," says Wodrich.

In addition to a recruiting tool for Wodrich, the paint simulator provides feedback to students in areas where they are excelling and improving. Wodrich says this is beneficial as he is the only instructor in the class.

Wodrich goes on to say the simulator helps with costs in his program as in the past, the program would have to use a paint budget, but with the simulator students are able to learn hands on without using a large amount of paint.