MSUB chancellor finalist makes virtual campus visit

BILLINGS, Mont. -- MSUB chancellor finalist, Dr. Stephani Hicswa, made a virtual visit to campus Friday.

Hicswa is no stranger to the Treasure State. She holds a bachelors degree from the University of Montana and a masters degree from Montana State University, in addition to a PhD from the University of Texas at Austin.

She has also served as President of Miles Community College in Miles City and has held several positions at colleges around the Treasure State.

Hicswa is currently the President of Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, a position she's held for seven years.

In her previous positions, she has demonstrated success in increasing student retention and graduation rates, two issues MSUB is currently facing. In Friday's virtual meeting, Hicswa expressed her desire in committing to Billings if selected as chancellor.

"I do not see this as a stepping stone for my career. This is the only job I applied for since I got this job," she says, "If I commit to something, I commit all in, and I'm committed for the long term. I want to serve MSUB and I want to serve the community of Billings and the surrounding area."

If you missed Friday morning's virtual luncheon, there will be another virtual open forum at 6 p.m.