MSUB baseball in NCAA Division II West Region Championship for first time in school history

MSUB baseball is headed to regionals for the first time in school history.

The Yellowjackets are playing in San Diego today for a double elimination tournament in the West Region. They are working for an appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Not only did they win their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championship Tournament, but they are also the first team in school history to get the bid to regionals.

Matt Dillon, Yellowjackets Senior Outfielder, said, "Coach Sutton came in three years ago, and he came up to my class and said we're the foundation, and we're going to build something really great here. That's how we started to get the mindset that we're going to be the best team in the nation. Once we all bought into that, and we started to get more Montana kids to buy into that, and everybody else on our team, it's just such a great feeling bringing one home."

The MSUB Yellowjackets will face Point Loma Nazarene University this evening in San Diego at 7pm Pacific time.