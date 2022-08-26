BILLINGS, Mt.-- City College at Montana State University Billings has been awarded the competitive American Welding Society Foundation Workforce Grant of $25,000.

These workforce grants are given annually to develop welding programs in the country and help increase the number of welding graduates.



This year, City College was awarded this prestigious recognition, making it one of only eight institutions across the nation.

Dylan Sanderson, a welding student at City College, who also won the 20th place in the National Leadership and Skills Championship 2022, hopes that the funding will be used to replace some of the older equipment.

"I believe that if some of the machinery around here got may be updated, then it would probably help productivity,” added Sanderson.

Considering the growing student population and the need for advanced technology, Tim Stenson, the lead welding instructor of City College, said that the university plans to use most of the grant amount for new and advanced equipment.

"A lot of our machines are older and they are starting to break down. So, newer welding machines not only gives us a better capacity but it also gives students the same experience, the same kind of equipment they will be using in the industry," emphasized Stenson.