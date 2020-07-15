BILLINGS, Mont. - It's almost time for students to head back to class at Montana State University Billings, and with a new safety plan in place, things will look a little different around the campus this fall.

MSUB has announced their new health and safety plan for their upcoming fall semester, but the college does expect changes to be made to their policies in the coming months.

Following rules set by the state and CDC, and also working closely with county health officer John Felton, MSUB has set up guidelines for their staff and students.

"We are strongly promoting and encouraging all the things we can control, we can control hand hygiene, we can control adhering to social distancing guidelines and staying at home if we're sick.", said Darla Tyler McShery, Director of Students Health Services.

Campus events and classrooms will be set at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing.

For now, the guidelines for social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing are strongly encouraged.

Director of Student Health Services, Melinda Arnold, says the Montana University System is moving towards a mask required policy for colleges across the state.

"This is a living document, with what's happening with COVID this week may be very different than what's happening next, and so the document is not a static thing, it's something that will change and evolve based on the needs.", said Arnold.

The university is supplying their staff and students with a personal safety kit, which includes a reusable mask, a bottle of hand sanitizer, cleaning cloth with cleaning solution and information on signs or symptoms to look for if your feeling sick.

"Strongly encouraging students, along with everyone else, if you're not feeling well, stay home and get some guidance from a medical professional on what you should do for your next steps.", said McShery.

While the campus is asking students and faculty to hold themselves accountable for personal hygiene, be prepared for these guidelines to turn into requirements by the time the semester starts.

The MSUB fall semester begins August 19th. For more information on the new guidelines, click on this link, http://www.msubillings.edu/covid19central/.