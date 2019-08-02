MSU’s newest dining hall and Culinary Services team take home awards from national competition

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s newest dining hall won the grand prize as top collegiate dining facility for large schools in the nation recently at an awards ceremony.

The National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS) awarded MSU with five major awards.

MSU’s Rendezvous Dining Pavilion won both the grand prize and the gold award for residential dining facilities in the large school category.

MSU Culinary Services also won silver awards for special events and for retail sales; and the bronze award for best local foods recipe.

MSU won a silver award for its Dia de Los Muertos dinner event last Oct. 31. For the event, Culinary Services worked with MSU students to create an authentic environment and decorated Rendezvous with banners of papel picado, lanterns, marigold flowers and an ofrenda altar. The menu featured over 34 items that ranged from grilled chipotle agave chicken to tres leches cake and pepita brittle.

MSU also won another silver award for retail sales for its Fork in the Road food truck and a bronze for best local foods recipe for lamb and butternut curry.

The Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards, given out by NACUFS, celebrate exemplary menus, presentations, special event planning and new dining concepts and “provide an avenue for sharing ideas and creative presentations in campus dining services.” The award winners were displayed at the NACUFS national conference in July and were publicly recognized at a luncheon in Denver, Colorado, where the grand prize winners were announced.

“It’s humbling and an honor to take home the grand prize, knowing all the efforts and hard work that went into conceptualizing, building and opening this new dining hall,” said Richard Huffman, director of MSU Culinary Services.

As a grand prize winner, Rendezvous will be featured in an article in NACUFS’ magazine, Campus Dining Today. Rendezvous joins MSU’s other dining hall, Miller Hall, as being recognized as the best dining hall in the nation, which won the same NACUFS grand prize four years ago.

In the large school category, MSU had stiff competition from a variety of notable universities around the country including Duke University, Harvard University, Colorado State University and Florida State University.

“I am truly honored that MSU competed so strongly against high profile universities,” said Carly Toalson, marketing and media specialist in Culinary Services. “I feel like MSU is on the map now for dining services compared to those big Ivy League schools, which is very impressive.”

The highly popular, 30,000-square-foot Rendezvous dining hall opened last August and includes eight main serving stations and has seating for 830 people.

The NACUFS awards are currently on display in the Rendezvous lobby.