BILLINGS, MT- MSU Extention Yellowstone County is hosting a free QPR Gatekeeper training on June 27th and August 29th, 11:30 AM- 1 PM at the 4-H Building at MetraPark.

QPR is an evidence-based suicide prevention training that teaches the participants how to identify warning signs and provide help to someone in crisis.

You can find information on how to register here, and pre-registration is required to reserve a spot.

Each class is limited to 20 participants.