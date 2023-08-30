News release from MSU Billings

MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings is pleased to announce the annual Welcome Week event schedule. Beginning this Sunday, Sept. 3, new and returning students will have the opportunity to take part in many engaging and fun-filled activities. Welcome Week events will take place through Saturday, Sept. 9.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, Petro and Rimrock Residence Halls will open at 9 am and students will move onto campus. After moving in, students will have an opportunity to have questions answered before concluding the day with Grocery Bingo, an ice cream social, and games.

Monday, Sept. 4, kicks off with the opportunity to explore Billings with a trip to ZooMontana, a trolley tour of downtown Billings, and a guided hike near campus; that evening, students will have the opportunity to participate in ‘Jackets, Java & Jams, where they can receive free coffee and participate in karaoke.

The Fall Kickoff on Tuesday, Sept. 5, will allow both new and current students to meet their professors, learn more about campus programs, and gather swag; next, students will explore how they can become involved in campus before wrapping up the evening at BBQ & Bands, where they can talk with campus clubs while enjoying live music on the campus lawn.

Classes begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Staff and faculty members will be present on both campuses to assist students in finding their classes as part of the “Donuts and Directions” event. City College students will have the opportunity to participate in Minute-to-Win-It Games in the Tech Building Commons from 11 am until 1 pm. That day will conclude with a Night at the Mustangs Baseball Game at 6:35 pm, where Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Sep Eskandari will throw out the first pitch of the game.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, staff and faculty will once again be present on campus to assist students with finding their classes during the “Donuts & Directions” event. At 7 pm, students can choose between attending The Price is Right Game Show with over $1,000 in prizes at Petro Theatre or attending a women’s soccer game where the Yellowjackets will compete against Minot State University at the Yellowjacket Soccer Field on the City College Campus.

Friday, Sept. 8, will feature grass volleyball on the University Campus Student Union Building lawn before students will have the opportunity to see local improv group Projectile Comedy perform at Petro Theatre at 7 pm.

The week winds down on Saturday, Sept. 9, with an Intro to Service Saturday event beginning at 10 am in the SUB Atrium. The MSUB women’s soccer team will take on Carroll College at 3 pm that day at Yellowjacket Soccer Field.

