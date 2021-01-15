BILLINGS - Montana State University Billings announced Friday they will host a Virtual Bell Ringing Ceremony in commemoration of Civil Rights Activist Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

MSUB said the bell ringing ceremony represents the continual urge for human rights, social justice and peace among all people.

They announced this year’s event is being held virtually to protect students and keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pre-recorded ceremony will include guest speakers such as local and state leaders, MSUB Chancellor, MSUB campus minister and various student leaders. MSUB Student Emerald Hart will be performing a musical number of ‘Amazing Grace.’

The virtual event is open to the public and can be accessed through Facebook, YouTube, or via the Center for Engagement’s webpage at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18.