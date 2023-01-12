News release from MSU Billings University Communications & Marketing

MSU BILLINGS NEWS— With a record number of proposed changes to Montana law, citizen participation and engagement will be critical throughout this 68th Session of the Montana Legislature. Fortunately, Billings area residents will have the opportunity to visit with local lawmakers in Helena through legislative videoconference sessions in Billings, hosted by the Billings Chamber of Commerce and MSU Billings.

Seven legislative videoconference sessions will be held between January and April on the university campus of MSU Billings in the Liberal Arts Building, Room 208, where individuals will have the opportunity to hear from local legislators and ask questions. There is a limit of 25 people for each in-person session and a box lunch will be provided for those who RSVP in advance via the Billings Chamber of Commerce website. Individuals choosing to attend via Zoom need to register and will receive an email link to access the session.

Sponsors who contribute to making this civic engagement possible: Billings Association of REALTORS, Big Sky Economic Development, Downtown Billings, and the City of Billings.

Legislative videoconference sessions are free and open to the public. Sessions are listed below:

January 19

February 2

February 16

March 2

March 16

March 30

April 13

All sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Free parking is available in the MSU Billings parking garage on Poly Drive. Handicap accessible parking and pay by the hour visitor parking is available near the Liberal Arts Building. Access a map of MSU Billings.

Contact: Dan Brooks, business advocacy director, Billings Chamber, 406-869-3733, daniel@billingschamber.com or Maureen Brakke, director, University Communications & Marketing, 657-2243, maureen.brakke@msubillings.edu.