Students in the environmental vision course at Montana State University Billings have discovered similarities between the Yellowstone and Amazon Rivers. The class, along with a creative writing course at MSU Billings, is led by Bernard Quetchenbach, Ph.D., professor of English, and features a collaborative effort with Juan Carlos Galeano, Ph.D., of Florida State University.

Students in the course have been exploring the parallels between the Amazon River and Yellowstone River systems and have noted the similarities between the indigenous populations of each and the impact the rivers have on the lives of those who live near them.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar course offered in the fall of 2019 allowed students the opportunity to travel to Peru to complete a final project and explore areas on and around the Amazon River. In the summer of 2019, a total of 11 students enrolled in the fall course from a variety of majors went on the study abroad experience to Peru. Eight students from MSUB, two from Florida State University, and one auditor, along with the two instructors, made the trek to the Amazon in the summer of 2019.

Quetchenbach and Galeano hope that the collaborative efforts between them and their respective universities will become a model for cooperative international programs for studying abroad.