BILLINGS - An MSU-Billings student is one of 12 college students across the state to receive the Montana Student Volunteer Award.

Since 2019, Emmalith Phipps has been volunteering her time at the MSU-Billings Center For Engagement.

There, the sophomore put most of her energy into a pantry offered to students in need of emergency supplies.

Understanding the importance of the pantry, Phipps worked to evolve her campus site and the one at City College, while also bringing more attention to the project.

Phipps says she is honored to receive an award, but does not do it for the attention. The humble volunteer says she gives back because she knows what it feels like to need help.

"That's the main reason I do this. People who need a friend or need a helping hand, or just need basic necessities that they have the right to have: food and somebody to talk to. I want to be there, that's why I do this," Phipps said.

For anyone looking to give back to their community, Phipps says it's easier than you think. She said just showing up and volunteering your time for the smallest of projects makes a huge difference.