BILLINGS, Mont. -- Kurt Toenjes joined the MSU Billings team as an associate professor and from there, worked his way up to become the Dean for the College of Health Professions and Science.

Since he first arrived on campus in 2005, Toenjes has been involved in the creation of MSU Billings new science building since its earliest stages.

"I've been in the process of this building from drawing it out on a napkin with Eckle and Barfield many, many years ago as we tried to figure out what we needed in the building," says Toenjes. "To being at the legislature providing information about what the building is going to provide to our students. To meeting with perspective donors, to being a personal donor."

Not everything in the new science building will be new as Toenjes estimates about $3-$5 million in equipment will be transfered to the new building. The new science building will have brand new labs for chemsitry, organic chemistry, anatomy and other subjects. Toenjes says they wanted to provide students with an upgraded learning environment out side of the classroom.

"We have a lot of informal student learning spaces that will be brightly lit with windows and power supply for the phones and laptops and all that kind of stuff. Where students can congregate and we don't have that now."

New colleges will be brought into the new science building which include athletic training, human health and performance, health administration and more. Temporary labs will be created while the new science building is being complete and while renovations continue on the current science building.

The new science building is expected to be ready for fall semester of 2021.

If you would like to make a donation to the new science building, you can do so by clicking here.