MSU Billings Science Expo happening March 3-4

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana State University Science Expo is happening March 3-4 on the university campus. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature exhibits from young scientists in grades 1-12 from 24 counties is southeastern Montana. The Expo attracts more than 200 participants annually. After judging, the Expo will send one promising student scientist to participate and compete in the Montana State Fair in Missoula on April 3.

There will also be other science demonstrations and activities:

On Friday, March 3, special guest Nathan Ré, Ph.D. will be speaking at 5 p.m. in the Library Building, Room 148. He works for Advanced Space, a small company in Colorado and has helped design spacecraft currently orbiting the Earth, moon, and Mars. Ré also researches artificial intelligence to make future space missions automated and safer.

The Atomic Circus is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the MSUB Library Building, Room 148. The show will feature chemistry experiments conducted by MSUB chemistry professor Dr. Matt Queen.

Other events include a Lego-building competition, a rocket-building competition and star labs.

Maps of the campus are available here.