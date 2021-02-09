BILLINGS - Montana State University Billings announced the 2021 MSU-Billings Science Expo will be hosted virtually, in order to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

The MSU-Billings Science Expo will be held on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 through a virtual platform that specializes in hosting science fairs.

MSUB said the expo is open to students in grades 1-12 from a 24-county region in Eastern Montana. The deadline to enter a project to participate in the 2021 MSUB Science Expo is Feb. 19.

Given the caliber of the MSUB Science Expo and its importance to the local community, MSUB believes it was imperative for the event to still be held.

“The MSUB Science Expo has been the first serious science experiment for young scientists for the past 33 years,” Daniel Willems, Ph.D., director of the Science Expo said. “We’re excited we are able to continue to host this event virtually during the pandemic.”

The event will feature a digital judging platform that will connect the young scientists and a small panel of judges. The budding scientists will present their projects to the judges through a video chat just as they would in person, and the judges will be able to ask them questions.

Science Expo winners may receive gifts, cash prizes, awards, or scholarships thanks to the generosity of various donors.

“Thanks to the generous support of our donors, the MSUB Science Expo has been engaging young scientists in a vast array of projects at no cost to the schools, teachers, or families,” Willems said.

For more information about how you can support Billings and Eastern Montana students at the Science Expo, you can visit their website: http://msubillings.edu/scienceexpo/.