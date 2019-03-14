MSU Billings reveals latest plans for new science building

MSU Billings stakeholders gathered to enjoy some pie together on Pi Day, and reveal the latest plans for the newest building on campus.

Architect Mike Dowling revealed the timeline and building plans for the Yellowstone Science and Allied Health Building Construction.

The event featured donors and other stakeholders who have helped support the new science building project.

The new building will house state of the art facilities for students pursuing science or allied health degrees at MSUB.

"Well this is a building that's going to be here for years to come so it's going to impact generations. It'll be a state of the art building. What really excites me about it is how much the community has helped us raise the fund to bring it to fruition, our students will benefit, our future students will benefit, so it's such a wonderful project and I'm just so glad we will be breaking ground on it soon," said MSU Billings Chancellor, Dr. Dan Edelman.

At the reception Architect Mike Dowling showed renderings of what the new building will look like. It will connect the standing science buildings built in the 40s and 70s, mixing a modern and traditional look.

The university is still selling bricks to help fundraise for the new science building.

Groundbreaking on the science building is set for July 1st and Dowling said the project should be completed by January 2021.