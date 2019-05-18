MSU Billings receives $600,000 donation to scholarships

On Saturday at the Wine and Food Festival, MSU Billings received a large scholarship donation to help send students to college for the next decade.

MSU Billings announced a donation of $600,000 to student scholarships for the next ten years at the festival.

The contribution will donate $60,000 a year for the next decade to student athletes and the sciences at MSUB.

The Wine and Food Festival has been raising money for the university since 1993. Last year, MSUB raised $335,000 and Chancellor Dr. Dan Edelman said he thinks they'll hit 1 million dollars this year after the announcement of Carl Ueland's donation to student scholarships.

"This is the largest donation from one single contributor since I've been here. Last year, Carl was one of the first donations we received under my watch and that was for a half million dollars, so we're really thankful for him and his support," said Dr. Edelman.

Carl Ueland graduated from what was then Eastern Montana College in 1970. He graduated with a biology degree, and has since become a large donor for MSU Billings, donating nearly $1.5 million to the MSU Billings Foundation over the past three decades.

Before this most recent donation, he donated $500,000 to the new Yellowstone Science and Allied Health Building.