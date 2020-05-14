MSU Billings prepares for the arrival of a new science building

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Kurt Toenjes is the Dean for the College of Health Professions and Science. He says they want to step into the 21st century to create a more adequate educational environment for faculty and students.

Toenjes estimates about $3-$5 million in equipment will be boxed up and ready to use in the new facility. The new science building will bring in the Department of Human Health and Performance, Rehabilitation, Health Care Services and more. There will also be new teaching labs ranging in various subjects such as chemistry, anatomy, microbiology and others.

Toenjes believes the new science building will not only set up students for success in the present, but also the future.

"This building is going to strengthen the undergraduate research agenda of our faculty and of our students and that's a really cool piece," says Toenjes. "When you look at students who engage in research, they do much better once they graduate in terms of career paths, in terms of going on to additional professional education and more."

Temporary labs will be created to house the science department until the new building is complete. The new science building is expected to be complete by July 2021 and open to students for the fall semester.