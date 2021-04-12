BILLINGS - MSU-Billings partnered with RiverStone Health to bring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to their campus on Monday.

MSUB said their goal is to fully immunize as many students and faculty as they can before summer arrives.

The school was concerned students getting a second dose of a vaccine would not be able to do so before the semester was over. That is why RiverStone made the single dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to the campus to help speed up that process.

All eligible students, faculty and their families are encouraged to sign up for an appointment online.

"It makes it easier as we go back into our fall time to have as many people vaccinated as possible, and it also makes it easier for us to accomplish that 75 to 80 percent goal of population protection we are trying to achieve. So, for us, we want our campus to contribute to the overall community numbers, but we also want to save campus when we come back so we can look as close to pre-COVID times as possible," David Nordel, Incident Commander for COVID Operations, MSUB, said.

The clinic ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 12, but the university said they will be holding another clinic at City College Tuesday, April 13, also between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.