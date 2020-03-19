MSU Billings moves 'Science Expo' to Facebook, following social distancing guidelines

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus and guidelines administered by health officials, the annual MSU Billings Science Expo will no longer take place in person. The Science Expo will now be conducted via Facebook.

Science Expo Chair Dr. Dan Willems says it was a difficult decision to move the expo online, but says safety and health will all individuals involved is the number one priority.

Willems goes on to say many young scientists have already begun putting their projects together and knows this method won't be the most effective in terms of one-on-one judging. He goes on to say a few contestants have already withdrawn from the expo as he is fearful more might do the same.

"We're taking a pretty big hit this year, because this is when we start. To think that so many of the students aren't going to be exposed to science, it's really disheartening."

Though this Science Expo will be different from years past, Willems says he is happy MSU Billings is able to find a solution to allow the expo to go on.

"It really is for a lot of kids the first exposure they have with science. It's an activity they can do at home with their parents. It's an educational thing," says Willems. "We are constantly trying to bring young folks into the realm of science and this is a way for them to engage in science in a way that's meaningful to them."

For information on registration and submission deadlines, click here.