BILLINGS, MT - Montana State University Billings announced that Yellowjacket merchandise will be available for purchase at the Billings Scheels for the second year in a row.

For a limited time from April 15th to May 8th, MSUB Yellowjacket merch will be in a special display section in Scheels.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to bring MSUB merchandise to the community again this year, where many people shop,” said Chancellor Stefani Hicswa.

“Scheels has been such a fantastic community partner and we thank Store Leader Pete Philippi for giving MSU Billings the opportunity to have a presence at Scheels.” Hicswa also added.