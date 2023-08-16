BILLINGS, MT- The Montana State University Billings Library recently announced the opening of a new ‘parents room’ on campus. This space allows caretakers to be able to change or feed an infant in a comfortable and private space.

The room contains a rocker, changing table, diaper pail, mini-fridge, microwave, and kettle; additionally, complimentary diapers and wipes are available in the room as well.

Students in need of additional diapers can receive them at the Yellowjacket Pantry’s Extension location on the south side of the second floor of the library.

The Parents’ Room was developed to support additional family-friendly spaces on campus.

In addition to the new Parents’ Room, the library also features a Children/Young Adult Collection to support the growing min ds of young children, and the collection is located just outside of the new room.

“Patrons will find puzzles, toys, coloring books, and, of course, lots of books just beyond the room that can be read quietly or checked out to share with others,” said Interim Library Director Eileen Wright.

“Students, staff, faculty, and parents have always been welcome to bring their own children, siblings, or children they care for to utilize our resources. We hope to continue to grow and expand this space,” she adds.

Additional Parents’ Rooms can also be found in the Academic Support Center and the College of Education on the University Campus.

The rooms can be found in the following locations:

Academic Support Center, Student Union Building, Room 150

College of Education Building, Room 237

MSU Billings Library, Room 216

While each room varies slightly in what is provided, all three rooms support lactation and MSU Billings community members and visitors with children.