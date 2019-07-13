MSU Billings issues public safety advisory after mountain lion sighting

MSU Billings News- The Montana State University Billings Police Department has issued a Public Safety Advisory after confirming through Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks that a mountain lion has been observed on the Montana Sate University Billings campus located at 1500 University Drive, Billings, Montana.

At approximately 9:43 p.m. on Friday, July 12, a mountain lion was observed in the area of Virginia Lane and Silver Lane. Added precautions should be taken with children, small pets and any outdoor activities, especially during nighttime hours.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks reminds residents in the area that mountain lion, and bear sightings are not uncommon in the Billings metropolitan area due to the abundance of deer, pets and other attractants.