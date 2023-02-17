Media release from Montana State University Billings

MSU BILINGS NEWS—The Montana State University Billings Virtual Internship & Career Fair will take place online February 22-23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is designed for all MSUB students (undergraduate and graduate) studying on the university or City College campus, or online. MSUB alumni are also welcome to participate.

The Virtual Internship & Career Fair will help students learn about internship opportunities with organizations and find information about part-time and full-time employment opportunities. Even if a student is not actively looking for a job, it is a great opportunity to network with prospective employers.

Students sign up for a 20-minute timeslot to connect one-on-one with employers virtually. Students are provided with sample questions if they are unsure where to start.

Participating Employers ▪ Benefis Health System ▪ Big Sky Senior Services, Inc. ▪ Big Sky State Games ▪ Billings Clinic ▪ Bravera ▪ Bretz RV & Marine ▪ City of Billings / Billings Metro Vista Project ▪ Daniels Memorial Hospital ▪ Department of Natural Resources & Conservation ▪ Enterprise Rent-A-Car ▪ E.W. Scripps (KTVQ) ▪ Fort Harrison VA Montana ▪ Intermountain Health (St. Vincent) ▪ IRS – Criminal Investigation ▪ Jamestown Regional Medical Center ▪ KSVI/KHMT ▪ Laurel Public Schools ▪ Livingston HealthCare ▪ Logan Health ▪ Montana Department of Corrections ▪ Montana Department of Justice ▪ Montana State University Billings ▪ Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center ▪ MorningStar Senior Living of Billings ▪ Residential Support Services ▪ Rimrock Foundation ▪ RiverStone Health ▪ Sheridan Memorial Hospital ▪ Sidney Health Center ▪ Wipfli CPAs & Consultants ▪ Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch ▪ Zoot Enterprises

