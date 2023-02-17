MSUB BBQ
Media release from Montana State University Billings

MSU BILINGS NEWS—The Montana State University Billings Virtual Internship & Career Fair will take place online February 22-23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is designed for all MSUB students (undergraduate and graduate) studying on the university or City College campus, or online. MSUB alumni are also welcome to participate.

 

The Virtual Internship & Career Fair will help students learn about internship opportunities with organizations and find information about part-time and full-time employment opportunities. Even if a student is not actively looking for a job, it is a great opportunity to network with prospective employers.

   

Students sign up for a 20-minute timeslot to connect one-on-one with employers virtually. Students are provided with sample questions if they are unsure where to start.

 

Participating Employers

 

     Benefis Health System        

     Big Sky Senior Services, Inc.

     Big Sky State Games

     Billings Clinic

     Bravera

     Bretz RV & Marine

     City of Billings / Billings Metro Vista Project

     Daniels Memorial Hospital

     Department of Natural Resources & Conservation

     Enterprise Rent-A-Car

     E.W. Scripps (KTVQ)

     Fort Harrison VA Montana

     Intermountain Health (St. Vincent)

     IRS – Criminal Investigation

     Jamestown Regional Medical Center

     KSVI/KHMT

     Laurel Public Schools

     Livingston HealthCare

     Logan Health

     Montana Department of Corrections

     Montana Department of Justice

     Montana State University Billings

     Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center

     MorningStar Senior Living of Billings

     Residential Support Services

     Rimrock Foundation

     RiverStone Health

     Sheridan Memorial Hospital

     Sidney Health Center

     Wipfli CPAs & Consultants

     Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch

     Zoot Enterprises

 

 

