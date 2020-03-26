MSU Billings hosts second blood drive this week

Wednesday's blood drive comes at a critical time for Vitalant as donor and recruitment manager Erin Baker says many blood drives have been getting canceled due to the Coronavirus. Vitalant is taking precautions by sanitizing each chair after every use and taking the temperature of every new donor that arrives.

Though there is currently a critical need for blood in the Billings area, Baker says donating blood at any time is always important. "Every single day there's still people with cancer, there's still people having heart surgeries and other surgeries. There's still car accidents happening and other accidents so we still need blood," says Baker. "We need to be able to maintain a healthy supply throughout this whole entire, well for at least the next couple of months if not, year round."

The next blood drive in the Billings area will be tomorrow from 10am-3pm in St. Vincent's Marillac Auditorium.