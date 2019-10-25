MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana Social Scientists, LLC, is hosting five informational lectures regarding suicide prevention and education at the Montana State University Billings campus on Nov. 7 and 8. “Let’s Talk, Montana!” will showcase the latest research in suicide prevention, with all lectures in Library room 231, located on the second floor of the MSU Billings Library.

Knowledgeable experts in the fields of psychology, public health, and suicide prevention will be on-site to host workshops and answer questions throughout the two days. The public is invited to attend all events at various price points. RNs, teachers, and other professionals are also able to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through their participation in each workshop.

On Nov. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Karl Rosston, LCSW, will host a Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Train-the-Trainer Certification course. For $495 per person, participants will receive suicide prevention trainer certification, effective for three years.

From 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., Mark Schure, Ph.D., from the Bozeman Center for Mental Health Research & Recovery will present “Internet-based Therapy for Rural Communities.” This lecture is free and open to the public, and $25 for 1.5 CEUs.

All are invited to attend a free, public lecture at 7 p.m. hosted by John Sommers-Flanagan, Ph.D., from the University of Montana. His lecture “Psychological Well-being & the Pursuit of Happiness” is packed with valuable, engaging content for guests. This lecture grants 1.5 CEUs for $25.

John Sommers-Flanagan, Ph.D., serves as the featured speaker of the event on Nov. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. His informational workshop, “Advances in Suicide Assessment & Treatment Planning,” is $50 for attendees and $125 for 6.5 CEUs.

Suicide assessment, management, and treatment planning is stressful and challenging. To address these issues, the workshop will focus on three, broad suicide components including clinician self-awareness, suicide-relevant knowledge, and specific skills for working with adults and teens who are suicidal. Participants will learn a variety of skills for working with youth and adults who are suicidal such as, how to ask directly about suicide, how to deal with clients experiencing depression, how to effectively approach clients for assessment and treatment planning, and much more. The goal of this workshop is to help participants feel more comfortable working with clients who mention suicide, develop assessment and intervention strategies, and overall, view disclosure of suicide intervention as a positive part of the counseling process.

John Sommers-Flanagan, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist and professor of counseling at the University of Montana in Missoula. He specializes in working with children, parents, and families, and has written over 100 articles and eight books highlighting a variety of topics including counseling and psychotherapy, working with suicidal clients, and listening methods for parents. Aside from teaching and counseling, John is a widely sought-after keynote speaker and professional workshop presenter throughout the United States and Canada.

Adjunct Professor of Communication at MSU Billings Michelle Lamberson, M.S., will conclude the event with her lecture, “Trauma-Informed Mindfulness” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This specific lecture is highly recommended for RNs, EMTs, emergency personnel, teachers, and parents, with a cost of $25 for attendees and $60 for 3.5 CEUs.

Free parking is available at the MSU Billings parking garage; guests are asked to check in at the parking office.

For more information on “Let’s Talk, Montana!” visit the Montana Social Scientists, LLC website.

To register for this event, contact Vanessa McNeill, owner of Montana Social Scientists, LLC at MontanaSocialScientists@gmail.com or 406-214-0029.