MSU Billings hosts active shooter training

It's training that could be the difference between life and death.

A total of 16 different agencies played a part in this active shooter response training from police officers, American Medical Response and dispatch.

As soon as police dispatch radios the call, the training starts... highlighting how police secure the building, efficiency of the response, how victims are transported to safety and much more.

"We are responsible for a large population here that goes to college so we have a unique situation here where we're responsible for faculty and staff in maintaining public safety so its important to train together with all our law enforcement partners," said MSU Billings Police Chief Denis Otterness.

Three hundred Billings Clinic staff members worked this morning to treat 45 volunteer victims transported to the hospital for treatment.

Joe Marcotte, the Director of safety and management at Billings Clinic said every step is important in responding quickly and productively to ensure patients are getting the best care they need.

"So in a few days we'll come together, have a conversation about what worked in those interfaces, what we should improve upon and develop a corrective action plan from that," said Marcotte.

Yellowstone County disaster and emergency services said this training is a chance to practice their skills and preparedness.

During full scale exercises like this one observers are on site to evaluate their training.

"The main thing is that I think is important, is that it gave us an opportunity to test our code red system for the first time," said K.C. Williams, Yellowstone County DES Coordinator. "It gave multiple jurisdictions for the opportunity to work together and build those relationships which is critically important for the safety of everybody in the neighborhood."